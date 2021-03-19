Amid border surge, confusion reigns over Biden policies

Almost everyone at the Tijuana camp has been in Mexico for months or years. They include Haitians who started arriving in Tijuana in 2016 as well as Mexican and Central American families fleeing violence, poverty and natural disasters.

Cristina, a Mexican woman who declined to provide her last name because of fears for her safety, passes days at her tent with her 13- and 4-year-old daughters while her husband sells shaved ice. The family sleeps in a rented room at night.

“We want to see if they open up, see if they give us some news, see if they respond to our pleas,” said Cristina, 39, whose family fled violence in Mexico's Guerrero state and arrived in Tijuana in June. “Nothing is clear.”

Biden, in interview this week with ABC News, said his message to migrants was: “Don't leave your town or city or community.” Aides repeatedly note that most people encountered by the Border Patrol are quickly expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related powers that deny an opportunity to seek asylum.