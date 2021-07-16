Amid COVID-19 spike, Louisiana names vaccine lottery winners

Two winners were announced Friday. Clement Dasalla, an 80-year-old former police officer from New Orleans, will receive $100,000 in cash, while Skyla Degrasse, a 17-year-old high school senior from Hammond, will get $100,000 deposited into a college savings account. Four more weeks of winners will be announced, with a $1 million grand prize to be awarded in mid-August.

But that news was muted against the grim information presented by Edwards, Kanter and Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, about the burgeoning fourth surge of coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in 2020.

O'Neal starkly said: “We only have two choices. We’re either going to get vaccinated and end the pandemic, or we are going to accept death, a lot of it.”

The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed each day in Louisiana has been rising for the last four weeks, according to Kanter, while the percentage of tests returning positive topped 6% this week after remaining below 5% since February. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has more doubled in two weeks, reaching 563 Friday.