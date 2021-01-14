Amid Democratic wins, virus, Georgia GOP gov to talk economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is expected in his annual State of the State address Thursday to begin sketching out reelection hopes on a strong economy, shadowed by Georgia's soaring COVID-19 death toll and historic Democratic wins in the state for president and two Senate seats that shifted the balance of power in Washington.

Marking the halfway point of four years in office, the first-term Republican will have victories to celebrate, arguing that the state's economy is growing and its budget picture has brightened considerably since lawmakers made $2.2 billion in cuts last year, fearing a revenue collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While battling the outbreak, Kemp has emphasized that he's waging a two-front war to “protect lives and livelihoods.” Georgia's unemployment rate has mostly remained below the nation's after hitting an all-time high of 12.6% in April. And Kemp is unlikely to pass up a chance to tout Georgia's ranking by Site Selection magazine as the No. 1 state for doing business. Also expect him to mention the more than $5.2 billion worth of industrial announcements made so far this budget year, with more than 14,000 jobs pledged.

“It's an opportunity to spike the football and say we're really leading on this," said Ryan Mahoney, a political consultant who has worked for Kemp.