Amid growing backlash, Pennsylvania GOP may censure Toomey

Toomey told them that he would consider voting against the constitutionality of the impeachment proceeding and, if the Senate deemed it to be constitutional, that he would consider voting to acquit Trump, county party chairs said.

Toomey — who is not running for re-election in 2022 — last Tuesday voted to back the constitutionality of the impeachment trial before voting to convict. Toomey's aides did not comment directly on the backlash growing against Toomey, but pointed back to his comments about his vote.

In his comments, Toomey excoriated Trump for a “dishonest, systematic” effort to convince supporters that he had won the election, pressuring state and local officials to reverse the election outcome and, ultimately, summoning thousands of supporters to Washington, D.C., where he “inflamed their passions by repeating disproven allegations about widespread fraud.”

“He urged the mob to march on the Capitol for the explicit purpose of preventing Congress and the vice president from formally certifying the results of the presidential election," Toomey said.