Amid legal challenge, capital gains tax signed into law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new capital gains tax on high profit stocks, bonds and other assets was signed into law Tuesday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

A legal challenge against the tax has already started, with one lawsuit filed last week and another expected.

The measure imposes a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples, and is expected to bring in $415 million in 2023, the first year the state would see money from the tax, which would start in January 2022.

Supporters of the tax say that Washington — one of a handful of states with no income tax on wages — leans too heavily on its sales tax, disproportionately affecting those with less income. Washington will join 41 states plus the District of Columbia in having a capital gains tax.

Inslee said the measure was “a big stride to more justice of overturning the upside down tax system which has been so unfair to Washingtonians for so many decades.”