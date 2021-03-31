Amid revenue uncertainty, Florida lawmakers wade into budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers dove into debating a state budget Wednesday amid uncertainty over how the ongoing pandemic will affect the next round of revenue projections and the state's bottom line.

While the state expects a $10 billion lift from federal coronavirus relief funds, how to use that money remains under debate.

What's not in question, however, is the need for heftier reserves to allow the state to better weather the unexpected — like the COVID-19 outbreak that shuttered much of the economy last year and sent state revenues on a downward spiral. Both chambers propose keeping $5 billion in reserves.

“We need healthy reserves to protect the state's financial outlook to cover continuing costs for pandemic response and to ensure we have enough money available for hurricane season,” said GOP Rep. Jay Trumbull, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

As the Republican-led Legislature got to work on the budget, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced even more spending — $216 million for $1,000 bonuses to public school teachers and principals. The money would be drawn from the state's share of school emergency relief funds from last year's federal coronavirus relief bill.