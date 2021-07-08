Amid virus rise, Nevada relying on push to vaccinate more

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials said Thursday that Nevada will have dozens of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites over the coming weeks and federal workers to help reach out to the unvaccinated as the state confronts a jump in virus cases and hospitalizations.

Nevada has seen a 136% increase increase in hospitalizations of people with the coronavirus since May 31 — the day before the state fully reopened and lifted most of its restrictions on businesses. The rate of hospitalizations had increased 62% over the last 14 days alone, health officials said Thursday during a virtual news conference.

Most of the cases involved people who were not vaccinated, and the bulk of the increase is in southern Nevada's Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and most of the state's population.

“The heightened hospitalizations in Clark are the key cause for the concern, although they have not yet been accompanied by rising deaths,” said Candice McDaniel, the deputy director of programs at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests has more than doubled over the past two weeks, with the 14 day positivity rate reaching 8.2% Thursday.