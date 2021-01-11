Analysis: A GOP reckoning after turning blind eye to Trump

“Count me out. Enough is enough,” said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s most ardent backers throughout the last four years. Graham was later surrounded by angry Trump supporters at a Washington-area airport, who accused him of being a traitor to the cause of overturning the election.

Several senators who intended to object to the election results also changed their minds in the hours after the insurrection, suggesting they had never really believed in the fraud allegations in the first place. Among them: Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who lost a Senate runoff a day before the riots. Loeffler had thrown her support behind the election objections in a last-minute bid to energize Trump backers in her state.

It wasn’t hard to see why she thought that might be a winning strategy. An AP VoteCast survey of the electorate in Georgia showed that about three-quarters of voters who backed Republican candidates in the runoffs said Biden was not legitimately elected, despite there being no credible evidence to support that assertion.

Republicans must now contend with the reality that millions of their party’s supporters believe a lie so powerful that it sparked an insurrection against Congress. And within their own ranks, nearly 150 lawmakers still backed challenges to the election after Congress reconvened following the assault on the Capitol.