Analysis: Big decisions await governor, voters after session

Lawmakers want to start the process for centralizing sales tax collections through a commission, rather than dozens of local government agencies. That's a long sought goal of business organizations that argue the current system is too complicated and discouraging to companies. And that should be a fairly easy concept to explain to voters.

The income tax proposal is more complex because it's a multi-bill package tied to the constitutional amendment. It would get rid of personal income tax and corporate tax deductions for federal income taxes paid in exchange for lowering the state’s overall income tax rates. Louisiana also would eliminate the corporate franchise tax for small businesses and lower the rate for others.

Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, noted that tax experts, economists and government watchdog groups had recommended the changes for decades.

“They said it couldn't be done. It got done,” Schexnayder said.

But the ballot language doesn't really incorporate all that — or even explain that the public would be voting to give away a tax break it currently receives. Instead, the proposal facing voters will read: “Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid?”