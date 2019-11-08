Analysis: Bloomberg's move a slam on Biden, 2020 Democrats

Bloomberg's team is concerned about Warren's rise, in particular.

She is the anti-Bloomberg in many ways. The Massachusetts senator has built her 2020 campaign around a series of bold, progressive ideas that would transform the nation's political and economic systems, but have little realistic chance of becoming law in a divided Congress.

Warren rails against the billionaire class, to which Bloomberg belongs, and she refuses to accept political donations from big donors like him. Her fiery brand of liberal politics is largely in line with the base of the modern-day Democratic Party, which is clamoring for dramatic change in the age of Trump.

Yet Bloomberg fears she cannot win a general election.

That's not to say there aren't other more centrist options already in the race. The current field — some 16 people strong — includes alternatives like Amy Klobuchar a Midwestern moderate, Michael Bennet, a mild-mannered senator and Steve Bullock, a red-state governor who knows how to talk to Trump voters.

But add up the averages of their support and you get to less five percent. Only one of them, Klobuchar, has qualified for next month's debate. And nine months into her candidacy, she's showing no signs of breaking out of the low single digits.