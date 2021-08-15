Analysis: Cassidy at odds with delegation on infrastructure

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana could see a huge infusion of federal cash to chisel away at its multibillion-dollar backlog of road and bridge work under the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy helped to negotiate. But Cassidy's left selling the proposal to Louisiana's residents on his own, unable to win over his fellow Republican colleagues in the state's congressional delegation.

Cassidy’s promoting the infrastructure legislation's benefits — dollars for highways, broadband internet expansion and hurricane protection — on TV, in newspaper pages and on social media.

“It will create all kinds of jobs. It will help Americans and those of us in Louisiana tired of long commutes. It will help with flood protection. It will help with coastal restoration, weatherization of homes, many other things,” Cassidy said after he was among 19 Republicans who voted with Senate Democrats for the measure.

Much of the rest of Louisiana's congressional delegation is denouncing the bill or at least plans to vote against it, though without slamming Cassidy directly for his involvement.