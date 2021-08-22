Analysis: Civil discourse missing in Louisiana COVID debates

“More people adhering to the mask mandate would make it more effective. We’d like to see more consistency from the general population in masking,” Thomas said. “We’d like to see kids are masking in schools. We think that’s important.”

The House Health and Welfare Committee hearing barely began before yelling emerged when Republican Chairman Larry Bagley told the packed committee room that everyone assembled would have to put on a mask or exit to another room. Security guards removed several people from the room for refusing to comply.

But the Louisiana House security guards were able to get the unruly crowd to largely follow the masking requirement so they could spend hours airing their complaints to lawmakers, along with a smaller group of pro-vaccine, pro-mask attendees.

It was a different scene at the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education board meeting, where Capitol law enforcement under the oversight of the Louisiana State Police did little to enforce the face covering mandate and allowed the room to be crowded with unmasked people.

That meeting devolved into disorder, with people chanting “no more masks," a pastor taking over the room to preach and individuals shouting about freedom, their personal rights and other reasons for their refusal to don a mask.