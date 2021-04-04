Analysis: Closed party primary debate dividing Louisiana GOP

“I just believe that something that’s not broke, why fix it?" Nungesser told a task force reviewing the issue. “In an open primary, that’s the fairest way. You’ve got to speak to all the people of Louisiana.”

In Louisiana’s current open primary system, all candidates regardless of party run against each other for elected office. If no one candidate tops 50% in that primary, the top two vote-getters advance to a head-to-head runoff. That system has been in place since 1975, with the exception of a three-year span for congressional elections.

Closed primaries are seen as favoring more ideologically driven candidates over moderates because party loyalists would sift among the contenders and advance one to a general election. In a governor's race, for example, a closed primary is seen as benefiting Landry's hardline stances over Nungesser's willingness to work with Democrats like Gov. John Bel Edwards.

A task force led by Hewitt to study the issue voted Monday to recommend that lawmakers create a closed party primary for congressional races and leave the rest of Louisiana's elections alone. Each party would decide, under the recommendation, whether voters without party affiliation can participate in its primary or be sidelined.

That will be the starting point for legislative debate.