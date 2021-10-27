 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Analysis: Denying ballots to auditors 'arguably reasonable'

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Denying Wisconsin state auditors access to the actual ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election is “arguably justifiable” based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice, attorneys for the Legislature said in a memo released Wednesday.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau report released Friday said that election clerks in the city of Madison, Milwaukee County and two of Little Suamico did not allow auditors to physically handle the ballots. Republicans have seized on that, saying clerks were promoting secrecy, undercutting their credibility, and Senate GOP leaders on Monday promised an investigation into what happened.

Clerks have defended their action, saying auditors could see the ballots, they just couldn't physically handle them because they are not permitted to do so under federal law. Madison's clerk wrote to auditors in August, telling them there is no information or data available in the records that could be obtained through physically handling them that couldn't be gained by viewing copies or in other ways.

People are also reading…

Attorneys for the Wisconsin Legislative Council, who advise lawmakers, were asked by Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley about who can legally access the ballots.

The attorneys' analysis cites guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Justice in July said election materials must be retained by elections officials and kept under their supervision.

“It is arguably reasonable to permit only clerks' staff to physically handle election records based upon the U.S. Department of Justice guidance,” wrote Anne Sappenfeld, director of the Wisconsin Legislative Council, and staff attorney Peggy Hurley.

Furthermore, the potential for criminal prosecution if they fail to properly retain and preserve the records also rests with clerks, Sappenfeld and Hurley said.

The attorneys also said that based on the audit, it appeared that other election clerks interpreted the guidance differently and provided auditors more access to election materials.

“This could be due to legal interpretation or practice,” the attorneys wrote. “However, it could also be due to the extent to which individual clerks believe they can safeguard records physically handled by a third party.”

Bewley, in a statement she released along with the legal memo, called the pending Senate investigation “ill-advised” and said it “will do nothing to restore confidence in the administration and results of our elections. In fact, it seems designed to do exactly the opposite.”

“Haven’t we had enough already?” Bewley said.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Audit Bureau, in its Friday report, made 48 recommendations and possible law changes to improve how elections are run, including adopting rules on whether ballot boxes should be allowed and whether missing information on absentee ballot envelopes should be filled in by election workers.

There is also a separate, partisan investigation being led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. He was hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes, a result that has withstood recounts, court challenges and the audit bureau review which found no widespread fraud. Only four people out of more than 3 million people who cast ballots in Wisconsin have been charged with election fraud.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group

Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old girl killed in the 2018 Florida high school shooting massacre announced Thursday that he's joining the top ranks of an anti-gun violence group to promote like-minded political candidates around the country ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Watch Now: Related Video

ISIL attack on Iraqi village kills 11 ‘defenseless civilians’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News