Analysis: Edwards steers vaccine rollout, owns consequences

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Distributing the coronavirus vaccine is a tricky math equation for states to manage, with a limited supply of vaccine and the federal government notifying states of their weekly dose allotment only days before it will arrive.

By putting himself front and center as the decider of who will receive the vaccine first and how it will flow to hospitals, pharmacies and clinics across Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards will own the consequences of how well — or how poorly — the vaccine rollout goes.

The Democratic governor already is facing questions about the approach he's taken in the first month of vaccinations.

Edwards acknowledged he's not pleased with the distribution pace of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines around Louisiana. But he also said he expected the difficult logistics to need adjustments after lessons were learned in the early days of immunizations. He said his administration is working to boost the number of shots in arms and to widen access.

“I want it to be going faster than it is," Edwards said. “Nobody's satisfied. This is just starting. It is a tremendously complex logistical exercise, if that's the right word — and it will improve over time, much like testing improved over time.”