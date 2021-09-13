Analysis gives 'F' to Ohio House map proposed by Republicans

But all was not entirely rosy at the event, with the crowd audibly groaning when LaRose suggested that Republicans and Democrats had been “working collegially” on the maps thus far.

Sen. Sykes gaveled the group down. “Please, please, please,” he said. “We have to respect each other.”

A group that monitors redistricting and works to reduce the drawing of political district lines that maximize partisan advantage, a process called gerrymandering, flunked that Ohio GOP's proposed Ohio House map in an analysis released earlier Monday.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, working with the anti-corruption group RepresentUS, said its boundaries fell short of being fair when compared to a million simulated alternatives, delivering it a score of “F.”

The analysis gave a better score of “B” to the Ohio Senate map that Republicans have proposed, which Glassburn also reworked and presented Monday. Analysts said the second map fared better because each Senate districts contains three House districts, diluting the partisan advantage.