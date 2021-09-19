Analysis: Ida's destruction may help Hurricane Laura victims

Ida appears to be changing that.

The White House budget request includes $2.3 billion for disaster recovery block grant aid that could be used for recovery from Laura and Delta. The assistance still needs approval from Congress, and it's unclear how much Louisiana might specifically receive. Edwards had requested an even larger figure of $3 billion for Louisiana alone.

But it's the first formal White House request — and first real movement — for getting Laura-related disaster block grant aid to Lake Charles and the rest of southwestern Louisiana in a year.

After months of visible frustration, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter seemed hopeful after Biden's visit to southeastern Louisiana for Ida. In a Facebook post, Hunter said comments marked the first time since Laura that a sitting president “specifically and publicly committed to a budget request for supplemental disaster aid for Lake Charles and southwest Louisiana.”

“Right now, my focus is not on how we got here or how long it took us to get here, it’s on the fact that we have a commitment and we are infinitely closer to locals getting the help they need,” Hunter said in the post.

The White House said it expects to seek additional disaster block grant aid for Ida as well.