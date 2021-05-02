Analysis: La. policing change bills advance with ease so far

For Black lawmakers, that has only demonstrated the need for change in Louisiana's policing laws.

The Senate voted 32-0 Thursday for one of the proposals, sponsored by Sen. Cleo Fields, the Baton Rouge Democrat whose legislation created the task force.

The measure would limit the use of chokeholds to interactions when an officer “reasonably believes he or another person is at risk of great bodily harm” or when deadly force has been authorized.

It would require a district court judge's signature on a no-knock warrant and allow such warrants only if law enforcement establishes probable cause that entering without knocking or ringing the doorbell is “necessary to protect life and limb” of the police and occupants of the location. It also would spell out how the officer has to handle execution of the warrant.

Two policing measures sponsored by James and Bacala won easy approval from the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday and await debate on the House floor.

James' bill would rework the process for investigating police officers and require that sustained complaints about an officer remain on file for at least 10 years.