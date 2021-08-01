Analysis: La. rental aid moves slowly as eviction ban ends

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal cash to assist renters struggling with job losses and slashed paychecks because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the aid has been slow to reach tenants and landlords.

Across two federal relief packages from Congress, Louisiana is receiving $550 million to help tenants and landlords. Only about $50 million in rental and utility assistance has been paid out so far, according to data provided by Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration, which is in charge of administering much of the aid.

Getting the money out has a new urgency as the federal ban on evictions in place since September expired over the weekend, raising worries that thousands across Louisiana who fell behind on rent payments during the COVID-19 outbreak could soon be homeless without assistance.

“Welcome to my nightmare,” said Andreanecia Morris, president of the advocacy organization HousingLOUISIANA. “There’s no excuse for this. There’s no rationalization for this. It’s about helping people meet a basic need under the worst set of circumstances. And if you didn’t have the money, it would be one thing. But you do."