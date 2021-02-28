Analysis: La. voting machine search a political minefield

The search for new voting machines already is a redo after a 2018 replacement effort started by Ardoin's predecessor ended with the contract award for Dominion scuttled amid allegations of bias and impropriety.

Ardoin launched the latest search for a voting machine vendor on Jan. 27, saying some of the decades-old equipment that Louisiana uses is no longer made and the state has to scavenge parts for repairs. Bids from companies interested in the contract were supposed to be due at the end of March. Louisiana’s contract is estimated to be worth up to $100 million.

Ardoin wants to have the first new early voting machines in some parishes by the spring 2022 elections. But the effort has faced delays because of complaints from Texas-based Hart InterCivic, which says the requirements sought for new voting machines could arbitrarily exclude it and other qualified voting technology firms from bidding for the work. Ardoin disagreed.