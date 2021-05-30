Analysis: Lawmakers load Louisiana budget with pet projects

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With a surprising post-pandemic surge in tax collections, Louisiana lawmakers packed the state's budget with tens of millions of dollars in pet projects decided by legislative leaders in closed-door negotiations.

The budget sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for the financial year that begins July 1 contains at least $49 million in earmarks for local parks, museums, cities and towns, athletic complexes, nonprofit agencies and parish roadwork. Another $27 million-plus in unspent tax collections from the current budget year also were steered to similar add-ons.

“There were more resources” this year, said Senate President Page Cortez, a Lafayette Republican. “We were able to put more money into some of the needs and wants that are out there.”

For example, Ruston will get $125,000 for a skate park. The city of Youngsville will receive $250,000 for recreational facilities. The Winn Parish Police Jury will get $1 million for road repairs. Pointe Coupee Parish will get $2 million for its jail. The Central Athletic Foundation will receive $2 million. The East Baton Rouge Parish parks commission will get $200,000 for upgrades to the local zoo and a nearby park. St. Martin Parish will get $500,000 to buy land.