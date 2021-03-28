Analysis: Louisiana finds vaccine hesitancy as shortages end

That's far below the threshold that scientists believe would be needed to stop the uncontrolled spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus — a worrisome situation as more virulent and contagious strains of the virus have reached the United States.

Louisiana is falling behind most other states in per-capita vaccine distribution, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To try to combat the low numbers, Edwards is throwing open access to the shots to everyone age 16 and older, starting Monday, to end any uncertainty about who might be eligible. The state also is diving deep into vaccination data, to identify which communities they'll target for more direct outreach.

The health department is readying a call center, expected to be up and running within the week, to respond to vaccine concerns and questions and help set up appointments for those with internet issues or who aren’t tech savvy.

And the agency is working with local organizations on a planned get-out-the-vote-style effort that will have people knocking on doors and making phone calls to areas where few people have been vaccinated.