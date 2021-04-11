Analysis: Louisiana lawmakers plan return to old tax debates

At least this time, lawmakers aren’t trying to rewrite the tax structure in the middle of a budget crisis. Whether that's a help or impediment isn't clear. Sometimes Louisiana lawmakers only embrace sweeping change if their hands are forced by looming disaster.

There's a mid-2025 expiration of the temporary sales tax, which could help drive the discussion, but it's not an imminent problem.

Edwards said he'd support a tax overhaul if the package remains “revenue neutral" — where the state treasury doesn’t lose the current level of money used to pay for state services.

“What I am not going to do as governor is create that structural deficit that I inherited again. We have worked too hard and made too much progress. I am not going backwards on that," he said.

Sen. Bret Allain, the Franklin Republican who chairs the Senate tax committee, agrees. He's said the goal isn't to lower the tax collections the state receives, but to make the tax laws simpler, fairer and more attractive to business.

Striking agreement on bills that need two-thirds support in the House and Senate will be tough. Lawmakers will face competing interests and would have to pick winners and losers. What benefits one business can harm another. What helps some households can boost the tax bill of others.