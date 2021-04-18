Analysis: Louisiana lawmakers renew talk of TOPS disparities

“I’ve been seeing this every year: We have to beg for money for Go Grants but we fully fund TOPS,” Marcelle said. “And those are the people who many times can afford to pay for their education versus people who cannot. How do we change the outcome of the people in our state by lifting up those who are less likely to have the funds?”

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said Louisiana will need to boost targeted spending on those without means if it wants to greatly increase the number of people who hold a college degree or other employment credential beyond a diploma.

“We have to put our dollars where our priorities are, and if we want to make sure more people are moving from poverty to prosperity, then we have to fund need-based aid,” Reed said.

Marcelle reminded lawmakers that when philanthropist Pat Taylor created the scholarship program that was the precursor to TOPS, it focused on low- and moderate-income students.

“That was the initial intent,” Marcelle said. “What we have here is showing that it’s just the opposite. The percentage is so much lower of the kids who actually need the TOPS grant.”