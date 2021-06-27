Analysis: Louisiana lawmakers tackle water system upgrades

William Daniel, director of Shreveport’s water and sewerage system, believes even the multibillion-dollar estimates of the problem are understated. He told lawmakers the city of Shreveport, which suffered a week of water outages in February, probably has $2 billion in needs alone.

Amanda Ames, chief engineer for the Louisiana Department of Health, told the Water Sector Commission her agency already had identified 182 drinking water systems statewide that have $146 million in projects deemed “critical."

Lawmakers also intend to make the lists of the state's most fragile water systems more widely known — and the problems more understandable — to the public through a new grading system.

The bill creating the grading, pushed by St. Martin Parish Republican Sen. Fred Mills, won unanimous legislative support and has been signed into law. It will require the Department of Health to develop a grading system from A through F, similar to the way the education department grades public schools.

Mills said public information about water systems often is highly technical and hard to decipher.

When someone can see an F-rated system, "it causes the public to say, ‘Why do I have to live under this type of water system?’" Mills told lawmakers.