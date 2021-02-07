Analysis: Louisiana lawmakers to resume debate on policing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Simply creating a task force to study law enforcement training and misconduct issues amid a national discussion about racial bias in policing drew sharp tensions in the Louisiana House over the summer. Months later, lawmakers will wade into the thorny conversation again armed with that task force’s suggestions for change.

The 18 recommendations backed by the Police Training, Screening and De-escalation Task Force will lead to bills for lawmakers to consider in their regular session that begins in mid-April.

The proposals include changes to the handling of complaints against police officers, new limits on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, requirements for anti-bias training and reduction of certain legal protections for law enforcement. They would require detailed policies for when body cameras and dash cameras must be turned on by officers who have them and stepped-up minority recruitment efforts for police departments.

“Hopefully, we can get something meaningful passed,” said Sen. Cleo Fields, the Baton Rouge Democrat whose legislation set up the study group.