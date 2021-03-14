Analysis: Louisiana lawmakers want greater reckoning at LSU

They said Galligan's refusal to fire people implicated in the mishandling of students' allegations was insufficient. They accused the university of trying to protect certain athletes at the expense of other students. They said weak disciplinary decisions would give survivors of sexual assault no confidence in the university. And they said it appeared more people deserved punishment.

Galligan said university policies for handling complaints were unclear and employees didn't receive proper training for roles they held, so firings seemed unfair.

Sen. Beth Mizell, the Republican who holds the Senate's second-ranking position, said laws and regulations detail how to handle allegations of assault and harassment — and she suggested common sense could fill in the blanks.

“I’ve never had a job anywhere that would not have fired me for lying or for not protecting the people I was supposed to protect,” she said.

Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman, a New Orleans Democrat whose daughter is an LSU student, said: “It's like an organized crime ring that was being run."