Analysis: Louisiana still waiting for aid a year after Laura

Durel describes adults who've returned to stay with parents, people sleeping on couches in friends' houses and others temporarily living hours away from home because they don't have the money for repairs, they've received too little from insurance claims or their landlords haven't restored their rental housing.

“Some of our buildings haven't even been touched,” said Durel, who considers herself lucky because she's able to live in her hurricane-damaged townhome while completing repairs covered by insurance.

To illustrate the need, community leaders pointed out that by July's end in Lake Charles fewer than 13% of residential buildings had pulled permits to begin reconstruction or rehabilitation and 60% of public housing was still offline.

“I ask the American public as much as you can: Remember, please remember what has happened here in Lake Charles — and perhaps more importantly, what hasn’t happened here in Lake Charles,” Hunter said in a recent Facebook post.

Lake Charles' Republican mayor said disaster recovery block grant aid was allocated by Congress 10 days after Hurricane Katrina, 34 days after Hurricane Andrew and 98 days after Superstorm Sandy.

Southwest Louisiana has felt forgotten before.