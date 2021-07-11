Analysis: Louisiana to have new approach for voting machines

“This common-sense legislation allows our state to shift from our outdated, electronic voting system to an auditable, paper ballot system to ensure that every Louisiana vote cast is secure and tabulated accurately,” Hewitt said in a statement. “It also guarantees public input, transparency and legislative oversight into a bid process that has seen trouble in the past.”

The voting machine replacement work will start with a new 13-member commission that includes lawmakers, elections experts, a cybersecurity expert and others to analyze and make recommendations about the type of voting system that should be bought or leased. The commission will have to hold open, public meetings.

Commission members remain to be named. Its first public meeting must be held by Sept. 1. The panel is required to make its voting system recommendations by Jan. 31. The secretary of state must take “into consideration” those recommendations when putting out its bid solicitation for a new contractor.

Already there seems to be confusion about exactly what voting system the bill requires.