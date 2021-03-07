Analysis: Louisiana weighs hefty borrowing to pay levee debt

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana delayed paying its debts for improvements to the federal flood protection system stretching across five parishes in the New Orleans area. The massive bill totaling as much as $3 billion is coming due, leaving the state sifting through unpleasant financing scenarios.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking lawmakers to consider borrowing more than $1 billion across several years to repay the federal government more quickly and lessen the tremendous interest that otherwise would be owed. But that could put a sizable crimp in money available for other state-financed construction work.

None of the options available to the Democratic governor and lawmakers is a quick or cheap fix. But they've known about this liability hanging out there for years, a situation created by their predecessors.

“We have a debt for the levee system in southeast Louisiana that occurred on other people’s watch,” said Senate President Page Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, as he lamented the available repayment choices to the joint House and Senate budget committee.

“I don’t think we have many good options,” he said.