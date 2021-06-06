Analysis: Many issues settled as session reaches final days

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana legislative session enters its last week with Republican leaders' main tax overhaul proposals unfinished, but most other major issues settled in a rare year where lawmakers likely won't be scrambling to finish their workload in the session's waning hours.

Nearly all the bills that have to be passed annually — the package of budget measures that chart spending plans across the year — already have won final passage and sit on the governor's desk. Only two significant budget proposals await final votes: the state's multiyear construction budget and a bill to spend federal coronavirus aid.

The earlier-than-usual budget finish was spurred by Republicans' push to get the spending package to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards early enough that he must make line-item veto decisions before session ends Thursday evening. That gives lawmakers an opportunity in session to try to override any projects or language Edwards might strike, though it's unclear whether they would have enough override votes.