Analysis: Now what? Louisiana veto session sharpens divides

Not only did the House speaker end up unable to follow through on his prediction, but his House couldn't deliver the vote required for an override while Senate Republicans — who represent two-thirds of their chamber — narrowly got the votes they needed.

That difference is more notable because Schexnayder came out strongly in support of holding the veto session to override the transgender sports ban veto. Republican Senate President Page Cortez was more publicly reserved in his statements.

As he celebrated his victory, Edwards tried to strike a conciliatory tone. While he said he believed lawmakers reached the right decision to uphold his vetoes and acknowledged using some strong-arm political tactics, the Democratic governor tried to downplay the partisan overtones.

After all, he still faces a majority-Republican House and Senate.

“They’re still people that I intend to work with to move Louisiana forward over the next two-and-a-half years of the remainder of this term," Edwards said. “We just had disagreements.”

But talk of bipartisanship seemed to be a stretch.