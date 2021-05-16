Analysis: Racial tensions simmer in Louisiana House debates

“We live in two different Americas. We live in two different Louisianas," Rep. Edmond Jordan, a Black lawmaker from the Baton Rouge area, said during the debate.

Racial divides have appeared in disputes over river pilot regulations, proposals to change voting rules and an effort to abolish involuntary servitude as criminal punishment in Louisiana.

James said some of his white colleagues don't seem to understand how Louisiana's history of racism continues to permeate policy and others “really just don't even care.”

“The more uncomfortable conversations we have, I think people will learn from this,” he said.

Magee's hopeful, too, that continued conversations — and friendships in the chamber — can help defuse the tension.

“There are so many people on both sides of this issue who are really good and want to make things better," he said. “I think if you have enough of those people, you can make things right.”

