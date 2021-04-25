Analysis: Tax overhaul gains momentum, but what approach?

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With two weeks of the legislative session complete, Louisiana's Republican legislative leaders have speeded ahead with a rewrite of the state's tax system, but without a clear consensus yet emerging on the precise approach to take.

Across the remaining seven weeks of session, lawmakers will have to settle many hefty, high-dollar issues to strike a deal that overhauls a tax structure seen as outdated, overly complicated and unfair. And they may have to snub some powerful special interest groups to make the numbers work.

Senate President Clay Schexnayder, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and the heads of the House and Senate tax committees, all Republicans, have demonstrated their commitment to the cause by aggressively scheduling hearings on the bills and starting to move them.

So far, the concepts seem to have momentum. However, big questions remain unanswered that could determine if they can get enough votes from lawmakers in both parties, receive buy-in from the governor and persuade voters.