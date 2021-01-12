Analysis: Trump abdicating in the job he fought to retain

It remains unlikely that Trump will deliver a farewell speech before leaving office, a tradition for departing presidents.

Trump's actions have cost him his megaphone, as social media companies suspended him from their platforms citing his provocative rhetoric. But Trump has made little effort to get his voice back, avoiding television interviews and interactions with reporters.

Instead, Trump has been stewing inside the White House, alternating between his private dining room off the Oval Office and the mansion’s residence level, never far from a television set. Without Twitter or Facebook, he’s used his phone to call an ever-shrinking circle of aides and allies to claim the role of the aggrieved.

Since the holidays, Trump has dictated that his daily public schedule — virtually devoid of any public events — include a bizarre affirmation that he is indeed on the job. “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

The guidance has become a punchline in the White House, and close aides say it belies the truth: Trump effectively ceased acting like the president after the election, with his inability to focus on almost anything other than his defeat growing more pronounced as the weeks have passed.