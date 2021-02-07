Analysis: Trump's Senate trial matters regardless of outcome

But, he said, that only works if Congress is united on the need for a thorough investigation of what happened during the insurrection and provides the resources to back it up.

“If you're going to do it, do it right,” Hamilton said.

As much as the trial is about history, the implications are just as powerful in the present moment. Leaders in capitals across the world are watching what happens in Washington to assess whether the U.S. remains committed to democratic principles. Steadfast American allies, including Germany and the United Kingdom, expressed shock at the insurrection.

U.S. foes seized on the violence to say that the United Sates could not now lecture others on the sanctity of democracy.

“American democracy is obviously limping on both feet," Konstantin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s upper house of parliament, said after the riot. "America no longer charts a course and therefore has lost all rights to set it — and even more so to impose it on others.”