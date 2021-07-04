Analysis: Veto session would be another break from tradition

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana appears headed to a veto override session, marking another tradition-busting moment of Gov. John Bel Edwards' tenure as lawmakers break from historic norms and flex their constitutional independence in a state where a governor's power once seemed almost absolute.

The breaking of decades-long patterns started quickly after the Democratic governor's first victory in the 2015 election, which also saw the hardening of Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

Lawmakers across Edwards' two terms in office have bucked him on leadership choices in which a governor traditionally held heavy sway. They've publicly fought with Edwards over income forecasts that once were worked out between governors and legislative leaders behind closed doors. And they've called their own special sessions without coordinating with Edwards, a largely unthinkable idea under prior governors.

If the House and Senate hold the veto session as expected in mid-July, that could be the most significant shattering of long-established norms to date, becoming the first time Louisiana's held such a gathering since the modern state constitution was enacted in 1974.