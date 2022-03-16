 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Analysis: Zelenskyy, Biden show different styles, missions

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy are men of different generations, countries and styles — and with very different missions.

Zelenskyy is fighting to save his nation. Biden to restore a shattered world order — without igniting a world war.

The contrasts were on vivid display Wednesday. First the Ukrainian leader delivered an impassioned plea to Congress for additional military assistance to fight off Russia’s three-week old invasion. Then came Biden, with a more technocratic address promising more arms and humanitarian assistance but making clear the limits of what the U.S. is willing to do.

Zelenskyy, 44, was vigorous though unshaven and fatigued. In military green, he appealed for lethal aid via video link from a nondescript bunker. Biden, nearly 80, was staid as he spoke of sanctions and coalition building from the made-for-television set built next to the White House.

People are also reading…

“I’m almost 45 years old; today my age stopped when the hearts of more than 100 children stopped beating,” Zelenskyy told U.S. lawmakers. “I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths.”

Speaking for 15 minutes, he invoked uniquely American moments of strife and significance: the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the Sept. 11 attacks, the quest led by Martin Luther King Jr. for civil rights. He called on Biden to be “the leader of peace.”

It marked the latest stop on Zelenskyy's livestreamed global tour, as he seeks to portray Ukraine as defending more than just its own land and tries to elicit even tougher military and other action against Russia.

“We are fighting for the values of Europe and the world,” he told lawmakers.

Zelenskyy begged the U.S. to engage more directly to help his people — including for the U.S. to help Ukraine get Soviet-built aircraft to use against Russia and for an enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine, even if he acknowledged it was unlikely. Biden has warned that fulfilling such requests could push Russia and the U.S. — two nuclear-armed nations — into direct conflict. It’s a chance he’s not willing to take.

Biden watched Zelenskyy’s speech from the White House residence and called it “powerful.”

His own remarks — three hours later and half as long — were less lofty, delivered from a small auditorium studio to a room full of reporters. He spoke of what the U.S. can do now, stopping well short of granting all Zelenskyy sought.

Biden has spent the past several months working to align NATO allies and Group of Seven partners behind stiff economic sanctions against Russia. That began as an attempt to head off the invasion and has now shifted to an effort to ensure the conflict leaves Russia isolated and economically debilitated.

Biden ticked through the U.S. arms to come in the latest tranche of missiles, drones and bullets. He reviewed the sanctions already imposed on Russia and the humanitarian assistance flowing to Ukraine. Mostly, though, while lamenting the horrific casualties so far, he cast America's interest in the conflict in terms of protecting democracy around the globe — rather than focusing on Ukraine itself.

“What’s at stake here are the principles that the United States and the united nations across the world stand for,” Biden said. “It’s about freedom. It’s about the right of people to determine their own future. It’s about making sure Ukraine never -- will never be a victory for Putin, no matter what advances he makes on the battlefield.”

Max Bergmann, a former State Department official who is now a senior fellow at the Democratic-leaning Center for American Progress, said that despite their general alignment, Biden and Zelenskyy are playing very different roles.

For Zelenskyy, “this is an existential threat to him. The very survival of Ukraine is at stake here.” The Ukrainian leader, he said, shows “determination and desperation.”

Biden, he said, is showing empathy for Zelenskyy’s position. “This isn’t just moving chess pieces around the chess board. This is about standing up for a country that’s fighting for freedom.”

But Biden, he said, has limits. “There’s going to be a difference and we just have to understand that. That’s part of what being the leader of the free world is about, which is weighing those competing demands.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged the divergent interests,

“If we were President Zelenskyy, we would be asking for everything possible as well,” Psaki said. “But how President Biden makes decisions is through the prism of our own national security.”

Daniel Fried, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland, says that Biden’s age — and his having come of age during the Cold War — helps him understand the stakes in a different way from the Ukrainian leader.

“Biden does not look at Zelenskyy with chilly indifference,” Fried said. “He grew up with those lessons.”

“The Ukrainians have backing. And I think they feel it. But very hard tests await.”

AP writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

EDITOR'S NOTE — Miller and Megerian cover the White House for The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

Returning money to California taxpayers may aid state budget

Returning money to California taxpayers may aid state budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to send people another round of government checks, this time to help offset the record high cost of gas, will do more than just win him political points in an election year — it could help him balance the state's budget.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News