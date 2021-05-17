Analyst criticizes Newsom's spending plan as 'shortsighted'

The LAO and the governor's administration sometimes disagree over numbers, but they usually aren't that far from each other. But this year, the LAO says the state's surplus is $38 billion — or half as large as Newsom says it is.

The difference, they said, is Newsom included a bunch of money in his surplus estimate that the state Constitution says must be spent on certain things, like public schools or paying down debt. The LAO does not consider that money “surplus,” since there are limits on how the state can spend it.

“I think most of what the governor is doing is posturing,” said Jon Coupal, president of the conservative Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. “He’s facing a recall election, and there is a lot in this budget that is just awful in terms of excessive spending.”

Ting said the disagreement was just “semantics,” saying both the LAO and the Newsom administration are talking about the same numbers.

Andrew Acosta, a Democratic political consultant, says it's unlikely Newsom would benefit politically by calling it a $76 billion surplus instead of a $38 billion surplus. He said focus groups on budget issues have shown most voters don't pay attention to the numbers.

“It's just a bunch of zeroes,” he said. “I don't think voters are going to say, ‘$100 billion! Now I’m really going to be for him.' I just don't get that vibe from real people."

