Anchorage acting mayor seeks emergency order extension

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The acting mayor of Anchorage has asked the Assembly to extend through mid-July an emergency proclamation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the emergency proclamation includes gathering-size restrictions, social distancing requirements in restaurants, bars and other businesses, health restrictions for some sports teams and a citywide mask mandate. It is set to expire after April 16.

Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson requested that the orders be extended through July 16, the Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday. It would be the eighth extension since the pandemic began.

The Anchorage Assembly is scheduled to consider the extension at its next meeting Tuesday. It can either approve it, approve it with amendments or reject it.

Quinn-Davidson said there were several reasons for requesting the extension, including because children under the age of 16 are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and because the emergency powers help in distributing vaccines.