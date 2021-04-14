Anchorage Assembly extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Assembly has extended into June a local COVID-19 emergency declaration, approving a shorter extension than Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson requested, with some Assembly members indicating this latest extension, the city's eighth, could be the last.

The Assembly voted 6-4 Tuesday to extend the declaration, first enacted in March 2020, to June 11. Without the extension, emergency orders — including a mask mandate — would have expired, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Quinn-Davidson had asked that the emergency declaration be extended into mid-July.

The Assembly also called for regular reports from the mayor’s administration on efforts to transition from emergency operations to normal operations.

Quinn-Davidson earlier this week announced a new order set to take effect late Friday that lifts size restrictions on outdoor gatherings but maintains mask and social distancing requirements. Other restrictions remain in place, such as on indoor gathering sizes. The new order seeks to link ongoing restrictions to achieving 70% vaccination of eligible residents, saying once the target is hit, the order is advisory.