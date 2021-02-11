Anchorage Assembly rejects action over Nazi plate comments

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, subsequently removed Allard from the Alaska Human Rights Commission.

Allard said in a statement at Tuesday's assembly meeting that she denounces racism and did not violate the city's laws or ethics code.

“I have always and will continue to unequivocally denounce racism 100%. I have never defended racism in any form, regardless of what fantasy members of this body or the media portray," Allard said. "This is a pathetic attempt to create division within our community for political gain.”

None of her comments supported racism and were not made in her official capacity, Allard said.

The resolution was sponsored by Assembly member Meg Zaletel, who said she searched for a way to censure or discipline Allard but found there was no public process in the city’s code or code of ethics.

Several assembly members said the lack of a censure or discipline process was their reason for voting to indefinitely postpone the resolution, which listed multiple accusations against Allard.

Member Kameron Perez-Verdia said the license plates were “clearly hate speech.”