Anchorage considers tightening city’s dog leash ordinance

Sinnott said she views the proposal as a public safety issue.

“There are people who are afraid of dogs,” she said. “We had people testify at the meeting where their children had been attacked by off-leash dogs.”

One of the biggest concerns is about people who want to bike or ski and have their dogs run alongside them, Sinnott said.

Leashes could be hooked to bicycles under the new proposal, said Tamiah Liebersbach, municipal health department administration manager.

Anchorage Animal Care and Control receives an average of 2,400 calls annually about unleashed or unconfined animals, mostly dogs, with hundreds of calls about aggressive animals, Liebersbach said.

“It’s not so much that the complaints have increased, but that they’ve been steadily high over time,” Liebersbach said.

Many dog owners said the current law did not need changes, but about a third of those testifying Thursday described negative encounters with dogs not on leashes, Liebersbach said.

“I think it is really tough because those are both groups of people that we want to be able to have access to the trail and access to the outdoors,” Liebersbach said. “How do you balance that access and make sure everybody can still have it, but also be safe and be comfortable?”

