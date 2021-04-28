Anchorage making pandemic business, gathering rules advisory

Assembly member Meg Zalatel said she would watch for any fallout from the changes.

“I hope these recommendations are wholeheartedly followed,” she said. “Because if we start to see an unfavorable trend, I will be one of the first asking for action from this body or from the acting mayor.”

Anchorage officials previously said the emergency order would become advisory instead of mandatory when 70% of the municipality’s eligible population was fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, less than 50% were, according to figures provided by the city.

The approved changes include making a 6-foot (1.8-meter) social distance requirement in businesses and gyms an advisory and making advisory limits on the sizes of indoor gathers and on the number of spectators at sporting events.

Employers will still have to notify employees if there has been probable exposure to COVID-19, and individuals with COVID-19 symptoms or who have tested positive or been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive are still to isolate.

Municipal attorney Kate Vogel said businesses can put in place their own limitations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.