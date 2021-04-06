Anchorage officials say home plan could ease housing crisis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage officials said a new five-unit condo development built on a busy street near downtown represents an urban planning experiment that could ease the city's housing shortage.

The two-story units have been listed on the market for $224,000 or less — close to half the price of the average home-sale price in the city, the Anchorage Daily News reported last Sunday.

Structural engineer Seth Andersen built the development in the neighborhood where he lives and said he did not expect to make any money by selling them.

Instead, he and his wife Bonnie DeArmoun built the homes to determine if they could create affordable housing in the city’s core, Andersen said. Andersen, a former Anchorage Planning and Zoning commissioner, calls himself a “hobbyist” developer.

Andersen said while some people believe larger developments best address the city’s housing problems, small housing projects such as his can be more effective.