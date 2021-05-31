Anchorage to consider homeless shelter location ordinance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — City officials in Anchorage are considering a change to its land use code that would expand where homeless shelters could be built in the city.

The ordinance would be paired with another proposal to better regulate homeless shelters by adding a licensing requirement, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The proposal would change the land use code to allow new shelters to be built in areas zoned as business districts following the approval of conditional use permits, city officials said. The city Planning and Zoning Commission could add “any number of requirements” to conditional use permits, such as requiring a certain fence height on property near residential neighborhoods.

Currently, homeless shelters can only be built on areas zoned as public lands or institutions, both of which are already highly developed. Assembly Vice Chair John Weddleton said it is “practically impossible” to find new locations without a zoning change.