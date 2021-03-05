Anchorage will lift capacity limits on many businesses

Entertainment venues such as theaters will be allowed to operate at full capacity as long as patrons wear masks. Groups of people must stay six feet (two meters) apart.

Gyms and fitness centers will have no capacity restrictions, but masks and social distancing will remain mandated.

Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson's announcement came about a week after pressure was exerted by some Assembly members to remove capacity restrictions and rescind Anchorage's mask mandate.

City officials cited a decline in cases and an increasing number of vaccinations for easing the restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

“We all know that this pandemic will not end overnight, or with the stroke of a pen,” Quinn-Davidson said Thursday.

Coronavirus case rates in the city are about similar to what they were in early fall of 2020, a period that preceded a major spike in cases that threatened the city's healthcare capacity.

About 65,000 people in Anchorage, a municipality of nearly 289,000 people, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The vaccine was a factor into lifting the 50% capacity limit on local schools as a part of the new order, Quinn-Davidson said.

The limitation on school capacity was instituted in November, when virus cases were rising and no vaccine had been approved by the federal government.

