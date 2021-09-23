Ancient tablet acquired by Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq

“By returning these illegally acquired objects, the authorities here in the United States and in Iraq are allowing the Iraqi people to reconnect with a page in their history,” said Audrey Azoulay, director general of the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. “This exceptional restitution is a major victory over those who mutilate heritage and then traffic it to finance violence and terrorism.”

For the acting head of Homeland Security Investigations which found and investigated the origins of the tablet, the repatriation is personal. Steve Francis' parents were born in Iraq and he was assigned to a U.S. Customs unit in 2003 that was sent to Iraq to help protect looted artifacts.

“It's really special to me. I'm an Iraqi and leading the agency that did this work," Francis said. “It is really something.”

Authorities are also repatriating a Sumerian Ram sculpture that was seized during a separate case.