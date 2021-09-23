Andy Douglas, ex-Ohio Supreme Court justice, dies

But the court never fully resolved the issue, relinquishing jurisdiction in a final, 2009 ruling that returned the matter to the General Assembly.

In 1991, in one of the court’s lowest moments, Douglas and then-Justice Craig Wright got into a scuffle over whether Wright accused Douglas of leaking information to the media. Douglas broke two ribs when he fell to the floor. The two mended fences; Wright died in 2010.

In 1987, the court decided that Dayton Power & Light had violated the civil rights of a Black employee, the only person fired after a group of employees — the rest of whom were white — engaged in horseplay that damaged company property. Douglas called it his most meaningful case.

Douglas, who was known for his support of open records law, also wrote the 1995 opinion that ordered the Columbus police department to hand over internal records sought by civil rights lawyers and a Black officers’ group.

After leaving the court Douglas returned to private law practice in Columbus. He also served as executive director of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association from 2004 to 2009.