 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Angry French diplomats drop discretion to strike over reform

  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS (AP) — Members of the French diplomatic corps dropped their traditional reserve on Thursday to go on a rare strike, angered by a planned reform they worry will hurt their careers and France’s standing in the world. It was the second such strike in nearly 20 years.

About 100 diplomats dropped the veil of invisibility that often defines their work to demonstrate in full view of the imposing Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the home base for the foreign service. In overseas posts, ranging from Tokyo to the Middle East and Washington, numerous diplomats, including some ambassadors, honored the day-long strike.

They want President Emmanuel Macron to scrap a plan to merge career diplomats with a larger body of civil servants, starting in January, or at least hold a dialogue.

The plan, announced by Macron in an April decree, will reportedly affect about 800 diplomats. Opponents claim that’s just the beginning.

“We risk the disappearance of our professional diplomacy,” a group of 500 diplomats, wrote in a commentary published last week in Le Monde newspaper. “Today, (diplomatic) agents ... are convinced it is the very existence of the ministry that is now being put into question.”

People are also reading…

The planned change comes amid the war in Ukraine and complex negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, and while France holds the European Union’s rotating presidency.

Newly-appointed Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, herself a career diplomat, has not commented. However, she will meet Tuesday with unions and representatives of the protest movement for an initial “listening” session, the ministry said.

Demonstrators held a large banner reading “Professional Diplomats on Strike” during the protest across from the ministry, known as the Quai d'Orsay for its location by the River Seine.

“To say that diplomacy is in danger, that word may be too strong,” said Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, a former ambassador to China, Japan and Britain, who was taking part in the public protest near the ministry. But, he added, “diplomacy will be weakened,” at a time when those skills are especially needed.

"To become an ambassador, before getting to the top of the ladder, it is necessary to actually tick some boxes," said another demonstrating diplomat, identifying himself only as Benjamin. "And this reform supports the idea that there is no need for such skills." Like others not yet at the top rung, he declined to give his full name.

The government reform is meant to modernize and diversify France's diplomatic corps, created in the 16th century, and to bring down the walls of what some in the government see as an elite institution turned in on itself.

It will put diplomats into a large pool from all branches of public service, encouraging switches to other ministries and forcing personnel to compete with outsiders for prized diplomatic posts.

Diplomats contend their job requires specialization and expertise acquired over years in posts around the world — and has no room for amateurs.

“Today, I am on strike,” Deputy Ambassador to the United States Aurelie Bonal tweeted. "Diplomats negotiate, talk, compromise. They generally do not go on strike."

Bonal raised yet another worry that protesting diplomats contend the change could generate: cronyism. “Without a diplomatic corps, it will be much easier for the (government) to appoint friends at all levels of diplomatic jobs,” she tweeted.

Dominique de Villepin, a former prime minister and foreign minister known for an eloquent 2003 speech at the United Nations in which he declared French opposition to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, labeled the pending reform in a tweet last month “A historic fault.”

For France, the loss of diplomats’ separate status in the civil service means “a loss of independence, a loss of competence, a loss of memory that will weigh heavily on the years ahead,” Villepin tweeted.

Even before Macron’s decree, frustration had festered in the Foreign Ministry’s halls over cuts in funding, personnel and outsourcing. The group commentary in Le Monde deplored “decades of marginalization of the ministry’s role within the (French) state” as well as “a vertiginous reduction” in personnel — down by 30% in 10 years, the diplomats claim. Funding, they said, is but 0.7% of the state budget.

The Twitter hashtag, #diplo2metier, shows a number of ambassadors around the world joining in or supporting Thursday's strike.

“I will be on strike ... to protest the reform of the diplomatic corps and the continued reduction of means for our diplomacy,“ French Ambassador to Kuwait Claire Le Flecher tweeted on her personal account.

Bonal, the deputy ambassador to the United States, said the job of diplomat is more than “gorging on Ferreros in touristic countries. The truth is we also visit morgues & jails; we work very late hours, not always in safe countries," she tweeted. “It’s a vocation, not a 3-year experience.”

Bonal said she was among those who went on the first such strike in 2003, a protest over budget cuts.

Nicolas Garriga in Paris contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave a commencement address at Brown University, telling graduates to “hold on to your hope” amid the world's darkness. The California Democrat spoke Sunday at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island. She said students are graduating into a vastly different world, referencing recent mass shootings, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights. She praised students for their bravery and resilience, insisting that, “Hope remains democracy’s most powerful weapon against oppression, against cynicism, against hatred."

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

Democratic Texas governor’s race candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping the Uvalde school shooting can reset the contest in America’s largest red state. That’s despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else. Following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle last week, O’Rourke briefly seized the national political spotlight. O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s news conference and said the carnage was predictable. After a mass shooting in O’Rourke’s native El Paso in 2019, O’Rourke declared in a presidential debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

Heller attacks Lombardo in Nevada's GOP race for governor

Heller attacks Lombardo in Nevada's GOP race for governor

A former U.S. senator is making a late bid to derail the Nevada Republican whom Donald Trump has endorsed for governor. Dean Heller attacked front-runner Joe Lombardo’s stands on key conservative issues during a debate Wednesday night. He also characterized Lombardo, who heads the Las Vegas police department, as “best friends” with Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lombardo urged Heller and other primary candidates to follow the former president’s lead and embrace his nomination in the June 14 primary. With early voting beginning Saturday, Lombardo says he leads in the polls, has raised the most money and has Trump's blessing. He said, “For all practical purposes, this primary is over."

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have met to plot a strategy to fight inflation. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank's work. Its highly sensitive task is raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden’s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short.

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer. The gathering comes just three days after the shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters shouted their anger at the NRA outside the meeting. In remarks to the group, former President Donald Trump called for an overhaul of school security and the U.S. approach to mental health problems while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners.

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says next month’s NATO summit in Madrid will be a “historic” opportunity to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Stoltenberg spoke Monday at a gala in Madrid to mark Spain’s 40th year as a NATO member. He said he looked forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland at the summit hosted by Spain’s capital on June 29-30. But Turkey, which has the second-largest force in NATO after the U.S., is reluctant to open the doors to Sweden and Finland. Stoltenberg did not address that significant obstacle. He says "the Madrid summit is an important opportunity to reaffirm our NATO values.”

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

A bipartisan group of senators is trying to find a compromise on gun legislation. That's after Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, failed Thursday in the Senate. Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would've opened debate on hate crimes and gun policy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he'll give negotiations about two weeks while Congress is in recess. The bipartisan group of senators met after the vote and focused on background checks for guns purchased online or at gun shows, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could do harm and school security measures.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan inflation crisis pushing many into poverty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News